Fatal snowmobile crash on James Bay coast winter road

A 51-year-old man from the James Bay coast in northern Ontario was killed in a snowmobile crash on the winter road between Fort Albany and Moosonee on Sunday night, police say.

Officers from the James Bay detachment were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash involving a motorized snow vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. Dec. 3, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

A male resident from Fort Albany was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The traffic incident management enforcement team, coroner's office and forensic pathology service are helping with the investigation.

No word on what caused the crash.

"The investigation is still in the early stages and I can’t confirm at this time," OPP Const. Kyler Brouwer told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email.

"A post mortem will be conducted."