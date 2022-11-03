Fatal stabbing in East Vancouver marks city's 10th homicide

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old man in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

A witness reported the attack near Renfrew and Gravely streets at 9:45 p.m., and the victim was rushed to hospital where he later died, according to a Vancouver Police Department statement released Thursday morning.

“It is unknown at this time what the motive was for this stabbing, and whether this was a random or targeted incident” Const. Tania Visintin said in the release, which cautions people to be extra vigilant until more details emerge.

The stabbing marks Vancouver’s 10th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information that could help investigators, including dash cam footage from the area between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.