Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police

Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.

An autopsy completed Tuesday confirmed 39-year-old Edward Brett Davidson died as a result of the stab wounds he suffered in the hallway of the building in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue S.E.

This is the city’s 21st homicide of the year — the same number of homicides for all of last year, according to police.

“It’s obviously very taxing, not only on homicide, but all the other units that support homicides, our victim assistance — our crime scenes, patrol. We’re all working together to make our community safer,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS homicide unit.

Investigators confirm Davidson was a resident of the building and it's believed he had no prior interactions with his attacker who, according to investigators, was "known to police."

While the attack occurred within the building, the stabbing victim managed to make his way outside before collapsing. Several people, including staff members from the F45 Training gym on the ground floor of the building, attempted to help him and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Davidson died in hospital from his injuries.

Cory Carl Miklic, who is also known as Cory Szabo, has been charged with manslaughter, Calgary Police Service officials say the investigation is ongoing and the charges against the 41-year-old are expected to be upgraded to second-degree murder.

Investigators say Miklic was a relative of another tenant in the building.

"This was a tragic, senseless death that did not have to happen. The suspect is known to police and we are actively advocating he remain in custody to ensure public safety," Schiavetta said in a statement. "To Brett’s family and friends, our deepest condolences and our promise that we will do all we can to hold the accused accountable."

The Davidson family issued the following statement:

"Our family is in complete shock and despair over this sudden and tragic incident. Words cannot explain the pain, hurt, heartache, and impact this loss will forever have on our family and friends. It is of the utmost importance to our family that the world knows and recognizes Brett for who he was and how his infectious smile and big heart will be eternally missed.

"Brett's life revolved around his close-knit family and many friends. A loving son, profound older brother, and caring confidant, Brett was always there to support those that needed him. His open and honest words of wisdom were sure to resonate and influence those to live life to the fullest, lead by example, and always stand up for what was right. Brett's kind-hearted demeanour, yet competitive nature, always drew people in to get to know him. Brett's love for the outdoors fuelled his hobbies and interests, sharing this passion with his family, friends, and dog. Being outdoors was his sanctuary.

"Born and raised on Vancouver Island, Brett recently relocated to Calgary in search of a new adventure. From his youth as an athlete and coach, serving his country in the Navy, Brett was a well-travelled man whose kind soul and passion for life were felt far and wide. This loss is a tragedy and has left a void in the hearts of all of us lucky enough to call him a friend, brother, and son-he can never be replaced.

"Our family is extremely thankful for the efforts of staff from F45 Training who assisted our son following the attack; first responders; medical staff; and the Calgary police."

This is the latest in a string of violent crimes in Calgary in recent weeks. Most of them have been shootings — 99 already this year.

“Regardless of the weapon or method that people are choosing to wreak havoc in our community, there is no place for it,” said Superintendent Scott Boyd with the CPS south division patrol in a press conference Tuesday.

Boyd admits they’re concerned, but also encouraged by the tips they’re receiving from the public to help solve the crimes.

“We’re having success with our files. You’re going to see and hear from us in the coming weeks — an outpouring of criminality being held accountable,” he said.

However, Boyd said the problem won’t be solved by Calgary police alone.

He said community partners, including those in justice, health and social services, also need to be involved for change to happen.

Doug King, a justice studies professor at Mount Royal University, believes increasing police presence in the right way can also help.

“It dampens down the fear of crime, but it also puts a damper on people who are, you know, prone to engage in this kind of confrontational, angry manner,” he said.

Formidable Combative Arts and Fitness in Calgary has seen an increase in demand for its self-defence classes ever since COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

Sean McCauley, the owner and head coach, says about 90 per cent of his students are involved in some form of self-defence, citing concerns over LRT safety and safety in general, given the rise in violent crime.

“We really make people strong mentally, emotionally and physically with their skill set to be able to deal with those situations so that they can actually bring some empathy and compassion into the world. It’s not just about cracking heads,” he told CTV News.

“We train all of our students, be strong so that you can help people. I’m not being strong so I can be a bully, I’m being strong so I can lift people up. And the stronger I am, the more I can serve the world and if we did that more, the world would be a lot different.”

Anyone with information regarding Saturday afternoon's fatal stabbing is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-4357 or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who witnessed the event and is in need of support is encouraged to contact the Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) at 403-428-8398 or 1-888-327-7828, or to seek free crisis counselling from the Calgary Distress Centre (403-266-4357).



