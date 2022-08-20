Fatal stabbing in Surrey came after confrontation with 'group of youths': IHIT

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Surrey Thursday night was "confronted by a group of youths" after getting off of a bus, according to an update from investigators.

Mounties in Surrey were called to the scene near 184 Street and Fraser Highway around 10 p.m. There, they found a seriously injured, 45-year-old man. In a statement Friday, the detachment confirmed that the man died after being transported to the hospital.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and appealed for witnesses Saturday, providing a little bit more information about the events leading up to the man's death.

"It is alleged the confrontation between the victim and a female occurred on a transit bus. It is believed the victim exited the bus at 184 Street and Fraser Highway and was confronted by a group of youths and then fatally stabbed," according to the media release.

With the help of the Integrated Police Dog Service, one "individual" was found and taken into custody, IHIT's statement said. That person is not being described as a suspect and has since been released.

"We also want to appeal to those people who may have been part of the group and were witnesses to the incident to come forward,” wrote spokesperson Det. Sukhi Dhesi.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area of 184 Street and Fraser Highway between 9:50 p.m and 10:30 p.m.on Aug. 18 are asked to call investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).