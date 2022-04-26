Fatal stabbing: Victim, suspect found in Kelowna after multiple people call 911
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter and Producer
Kendra Mangione
A man has died following a stabbing in Kelowna on Monday, local police say.
The wounded man was found by Mounties shortly before 9 p.m. after multiple people called 911.
The RCMP said he was found at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive, and that the 38-year-old was rushed to hospital but did not survive.
Officers said his injuries were "consistent with stab wounds," but did not say how many times he'd been stabbed or with what.
The RCMP also did not speculate on a motive, nor did it identify the victim.
In a news release the next morning, the Kelowna RCMP detachment said a 22-year-old suspect was found at the scene. That man was arrested and remained in custody as of Tuesday.
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted listFour of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Brooks Bandits and Spruce Grove Saints battle again in AJHL finalIf there's one thing you can almost guarantee over the last 12 years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, it's that either the Brooks Bandits or the Spruce Grove Saints will skate away with the league title.
-
Major Crimes investigating after man's body found in Parkland County ditchPolice are investigating after the body of a 37-year-old man was found in a ditch in Parkland County on Monday.
-
Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal chargesLondon police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
-
Saskatoon police charge two more teens in man's shooting deathTwo more teens have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man.
-
Fraud risk management at B.C.'s $16B Site C dam project can improved: auditorBritish Columbia's auditor general says Crown-owned BC Hydro can improve its management of potential fraud risks at the $16 billion Site C dam project.
-
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flightThe U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.
-
-
RCMP seek videos and witnesses of protest that blocked highway in LangfordMounties in the West Shore are asking for anyone who witnessed a recent protest on the Trans-Canada Highway, or who may have video footage of the day, to come forward and speak with police.