Highway 16A was closed between Range Roads 11 and 12 in Stony Plain late Thursday afternoon when a pedestrian was struck and killed.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton a man was reported walking on Highway 16A. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., it was reported he had been hit.

Highway 16A was expected to be unpassable for several more hours as of 8 p.m. as investigators worked.

"Avoid the area," travellers were told.