Fatal two-vehicle collision claims the life of Kings County, N.S. woman: RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Highway 101 in Coldbrook, N.S.
At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, police, fire, and EHS members responded to the collision. Upon arrival, police say officers learned two vehicles, a grey car and a silver SUV, had been travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on.
According to RCMP, the grey car came to a rest in a ditch and the SUV came to a rest against a guardrail.
Both vehicles were completely destroyed.
Police say the driver of the grey car, a 62-year-old woman from Kings County, N.S., suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital by Lifeflight.
The driver of the SUV, an 89-year-old woman also from Kings County, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. She later died as a result of her injuries.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the highway was closed for several hours. Police say it has since reopened.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing.
