Fatal two-vehicle collision in Glencoe, Ont. area
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious collision on Dundonald Road in the Glencoe area early Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Dundonald at CPR Drive.
Middlesex OPP say a a vehicle was travelling on Dundonald when it collided with a unoccupied backhoe in a construction area.
The vehicle then caught fire and police say the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Dundonald between Falconbridge Drive and CPR Drive is closed at this time and the public is being asked to avoid the area.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
#MiddlesexOPP on scene of a serious 2 vehicle collision, along with @SWMFireDept and @MLPS911 on Dundonald Rd at CPR Dr, @SouthwestMiddl1, Glencoe area. Dundonald closed b/t Falconbridge and Century. Please avoid the area. ^jh pic.twitter.com/9rkk5UAyHQ— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 21, 2021
