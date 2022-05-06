Fatal Vancouver police-involved shooting on Downtown Eastside being investigated by IIO

A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department issued a brief statement Friday, saying a man in his 40s died during an incident at the Patricia Hotel on East Hastings Street Thursday.

Police said the they were called about reports of assault with a weapon at the hotel just after 4 p.m. The VPD said they were "confronted by a man" when they arrived.

"An altercation ensued and shots were fired," the VPD's statement said, adding that the man died at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed in its own statement that it's investigating the incident.

The IIO is called in to investigate incidents of death or serious harm that may be related to police, whether the officers were on- or off-duty, and regardless of whether there are any allegations of wrongdoing.