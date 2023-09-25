Fatal vehicle roll over in Plympton-Wyoming

One person has died after an off-road vehicle rolled over on a farm property in Plympton-Wyoming Friday night, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police in the area responded to the scene after a passerby noticed the collision in the 5900 block of Confederation Line.

Confederation Line between Stewardson Road and Forest Road was closed Friday as police investigated.

The person was pronounced deceased due to the rollover. Police have deemed the death as non-suspicious.