One person killed in workplace accident in Greater Sudbury

A 40-year-old City of Greater Sudbury employee has been killed while on duty at a winter salt and sand yard on Municipal Road 8 in Levack.

Greater Sudbury Police were called just before 3 p.m. Friday.

The death is under investigation by members of the criminal investigations division along with the Coroner’s Office and the Ministry of Labour, police said in a news release.

"We are heart-broken by this tragic loss," Greater Sudbury said in a statement.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends, and all those who knew and worked with the employee. Our immediate focus is on supporting the staff members closest to this employee."

A post-mortem examination will be conducted by the Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The city said it would cooperate with the investigation.

"We are working closely with the Greater Sudbury Police Service, the Office of the Coroner and the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development to understand exactly what occurred," the statement said.

"At the request of the family, the employee's name and any identifying information will not be released."

The information we have is limited at this time. Further updates will be provided as necessary, pending appropriate notification to loved ones and staff, and in line with the external investigation process.

From a GSPS News Release