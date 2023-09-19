Fatal workplace incident in northeast Calgary under investigation

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a death at a Calgary worksite on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a commercial area in the 2800 block of Hopewell Place N.E. shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The victim was found dead underneath several large slabs of marble that had fallen on top of them.

"It's not the outcome that anyone would have hoped for," said Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke. "It's just very tragic."