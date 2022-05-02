iHeartRadio

Fatal workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.

An ambulance is seen at 7136 Breen Dr. near Lucan, Ont., May 2, 2022. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

One person has died after what’s being described as a workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.

According to Middlesex OPP, officers, paramedic services and Lucan Biddulph fire were called to a business on Breen Drive.

“As a result of the incident, an individual was pronounced deceased at the scene,” reads a statement from OPP.

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and is investigating the incident.

