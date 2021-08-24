Fatality at Vale in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Police Services and representatives from the Ontario Ministry of Labour are investigating a fatality Tuesday at Vale's Sudbury operations.

Officials with Vale say the individual was working for an external contractor at the Fluid Bed Roaster Baghouse of Vale’s Matte Processing facility in Copper Cliff. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The name of the employee is being withheld out of respect for the family.

“Our thoughts are with the family, co-workers and friends of this individual,” said Dino Otranto, Chief Operating Officer of Vale’s North Atlantic Operations. “We are doing everything we can to support them and to better understand what happened during this incident.”

Vale is offering services of its Critical Incident Stress Management Team to the employees and contractors who were working in the area, as well as the Vale employees that responded to the scene.

This is a developing story...