Fatality on Frederick House River

Ontario Provincial Police with the South Porcupine detachment were called at around 4:25 Friday afternoon to investigate a capsized canoe on Frederick House River in Connaught, north east of Timmins.

Emergency responders located the canoeist unresponsive in the water. The 35 year old was transported to hospital and was pronounced deceased. A six year old was safely taken to shore.

The name of the deceased is not being released unitl next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story...