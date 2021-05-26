Fate of Alberta summer to be revealed Wednesday with province's reopening strategy

Albertans will learn Wednesday what the province's benchmarks to reopen are.

Premier Jason Kenney is slated to speak in Edmonton at 11:30 a.m.

He will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer.

A government announcement said they would give an update on COVID-19 and "opening for summer."

The phases of reopening are expected to be tied to specific benchmarks, with vaccination and hospitalization rates playing a role.

The day before, Alberta added fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for a second straight day, reporting 387 new infections.

Nine more Albertans, ranging in age from their 40s to 80s, were also reported to have died Tuesday. There have now been 2,192 deaths due to COVID-19 in Alberta since the start of the pandemic.

Active cases fell for a 15th straight day, down to 12,078, about where the active case count was near the end of the first week of April.

There are 565 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 158 in intensive care units.

"The numbers show that our collective efforts are making a difference," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Nearly 2.2 million Albertans, or about 49.2 per cent of the population, have now received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 354,000 are fully immunized.

