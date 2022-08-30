Fate of Ambassador Bridge Company permit unknown as expiration looms
CTV Windsor News Reporter
Rich Garton
While Transport Minister Omar Alghabra was in Windsor Tuesday, he took questions regarding the permit for the Ambassador Bridge’s replacement span.
The bridge company received a permit from the feds back in 2017, giving it five years to build a new span with a handful of conditions, including the demolition of the existing bridge and local road replacements.
That permit expires after Wednesday, with many of those conditions still unmet.
The minister would not confirm if the feds will extend the permit, or let it expire and make the bridge company start the process from scratch.
