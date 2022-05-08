Fate of Calgary's hail damage repair rebate to be decided by city council

Council is set to vote on ending the roof rebate program used to help Calgarians who suffered extensive hail damage after storms 2020 and 2021.

City council will vote Tuesday on an executive committee's recommendation to terminate the Resilient Roofing Rebate program when initial funding runs dry.

The program was brought forward to help those impacted by back-to-back years of hailstorms, causing more than a billion dollars in damage.

The city says the program provided a $3,000 rebate for homeowners who installed Class 4 impact-resistant roofing.

Damages following the June 2020 hailstorm were pegged at $1.2 billion, with $800 million of that in damages to the roof of homes across much of Northeast Calgary.

The Karbani's Taradale home suffered hail damage in 2016 and even more in 2020, forcing them to replace their shingles.

"Without even seeing the rebate program, we decided on the early onset we were going to upgrade our roof tiles because it was the right thing to do," said Noshy Karbani.

In July 2021, even more homes were damaged through the southeast due to another hail event. The Insurance Bureau of Canada pegged that damage at around $247 million.

The rebate program received $5.25 million under the previous council.

When that funding runs out, those who have applied and not received a grant will not receive it, something the city says could create backlash, despite recommending the program end.

In 2020, 562 homes that were damaged used the rebate, while a further 511 did so from the 2021 hail disaster, totalling about $3.35 million in rebates.

The city says another $1 million is on hold for more than 300 applicants who applied for funding.

However, there are still 1,574 applications that have not been reviewed, and to continue the program would cost an additional $5 million.

The Karbani's suggest since the city is carrying a surplus of $105 million, it should help residents transition to a more sustainable home.

"A bit of shock to us, that they put it out there, that there was a grant available and saying all of a sudden, halfway through, that we don't have enough money," said Khalil Karbani.

"I think they can dip in there, even if they can't dip into it fully, for the $5 million. Maybe they can give potentially half to the applicants that qualify."

Eighty-three percent of the rebate fund has been used, with the majority of homes in Ward's 12, 13 and 14 taking advantage.

Council is expected to vote on the recommendation at their next meeting Tuesday.