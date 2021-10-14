Father and son kayakers rescued in Elora Gorge Conservation Area

Fire crews have rescued a father and son who were kayaking in Elora Gorge Conservation Area.

About 25 firefighters from both Elora and Fergus were called to the high level bridge in the park around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the two came out of their kayaks and were stuck in a fast-moving part of the river.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Centre Wellington Fire Department says their crews performed one rescue by boat and one by rope.