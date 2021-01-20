Winnipeg police have arrested a 65-year-old man after they say a fight broke out between him and his son.

On Jan. 19, police were called to a home in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue around 3:08 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found an injured 35-year-old man. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police arrested his father and officers believe the two were arguing when it, "escalated to an assault."

Russell Ross of Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Ross remains in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.