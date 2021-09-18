Father charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old child found dead in Wellesley Township, Ont.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.

In a release, police say they responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence on Powell Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found the child deceased at the scene and charged the father with first degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing but police are not looking for any new suspects at this time.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as police continue to investigate.