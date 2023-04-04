Father-daughter duo 'shaking with joy' over lottery win
A father-daughter duo from Barrie, Ont., who has been playing the lottery together for a decade, were "shaking with joy" over winning big.
Maurice Ward and Shelley Aldom matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the March 10 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
"When we noticed we won $100,000, we gave each other a big hug, and we had drinks to celebrate," Aldom said.
Then she said the pair had a moment of disbelief over their good fortune.
"We checked the email about seven more times. We thought it must have been a glitch," she added.
The duo purchased their winning ticket online.
Aldom plans to put her share of the money to help her children, while her dad has yet to make any big plans.
"This is the stuff people dream about. It's a memory that will last a lifetime," Ward said.
The next Lotto Max draw is tonight, with an estimated $15 million up for grabs.
