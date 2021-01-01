Meet the Hulfords—a father-daughter swimming duo who had to find a way to continue training with all the local pools closed due to the pandemic. Their solution: Lake Ontario.

“We’re comfortable swimming in the lake. And we decided let’s train in the lake,” explained Steve Hulford, who is also a Masters swimmer.

Kate, who is hoping to crack the Canadian Olympic swim team, needed to continue her training and the pandemic wasn’t going to stop her.

“I’m not doing it only for competition, it’s also to make me happy. And it’s fun spending time with my dad.”

The swimming duo have already covered over 150 kilometres with a target of 200 kilometres.

They’ve enjoyed it so much, they plan on making it an annual family event.