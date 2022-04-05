Father/daughter win monthly Soo hospital draw
Richard Harasym of Marathon and Rebecca Harasym of Sault Ste. Marie split $156,850 after winning the Sault Area Hospital's March 50/50 draw.
“Both my children live in the Soo, and I know I want to support the hospital they will go to when they need care,” said Richard Harasym
“I don’t buy a lot of lottery tickets because it’s hard to justify, but this draw is different. Knowing that the funds support our community and purchase equipment. I felt it was a good purchase,” said Rebecca Harasym.
“I couldn’t believe it. I thought I must be hearing things. I never win anything,” said Richard, a retiree.
Rebecca said she would love to buy a house, and the windfall could help her deal with a difficult housing market.
As the March winners, the hospital foundation said father and daughter were offered the choice of a $30,000 travel voucher from Northstar Travel and Tours, or a $20,000 bonus prize.
They chose the cash bonus, giving them an $88,425 cash prize.
-
Sudbury’s health unit says STI testing is vital even during the pandemicPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is urging people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) even though accessing services during the pandemic has not been easy.
-
Edmonton’s homeless population has doubled since the pandemic, city saysThree thousand people are living on the streets of Edmonton, city officials say. That number has doubled since before the pandemic. City council has approved nearly $2 million in funding for one social agency, but officials say it won’t be enough.
-
Trial underway for B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence in woman’s deathA trial is now underway for a B.C. woman charged with criminal negligence in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
-
-
Organizers of Camp Hope to meet with province to discuss homelessnessThe provincial government has agreed to meet with the organizers of last year’s Camp Hope as a few tents pop up again in Regina parks.
-
New report wants changes to classifying dangerous dogs; proposes allowing urban chicken flocksThe city is looking at changing how it deals with dangerous dogs.
-
B.C. government quietly tables changes to the way drivers fight traffic ticketsAnyone who receives a traffic ticket in British Columbia is entitled to fight it in court, but the way that happens could look very different if the province pushes through a new bill tabled at the end of last month.
-
Northern College will help Ukrainian refugees who want to continue their studiesNorthern College, already no stranger to welcoming foreign students, has a plan in place to welcome at least 10 Ukrainian students.
-
Updated law would let B.C. buy land around transportation hubs for housing, servicesThe British Columbia government is making changes that would allow for the purchase of land along transportation hubs for housing, schools, commercial services and other mixed-use development.