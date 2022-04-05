Father/daughter win monthly Soo hospital draw

Richard Harasym of Marathon and Rebecca Harasym of Sault Ste. Marie split $156,850 after winning the Sault Area Hospital's March 50/50 draw.

“Both my children live in the Soo, and I know I want to support the hospital they will go to when they need care,” said Richard Harasym

“I don’t buy a lot of lottery tickets because it’s hard to justify, but this draw is different. Knowing that the funds support our community and purchase equipment. I felt it was a good purchase,” said Rebecca Harasym.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought I must be hearing things. I never win anything,” said Richard, a retiree.

Rebecca said she would love to buy a house, and the windfall could help her deal with a difficult housing market.

As the March winners, the hospital foundation said father and daughter were offered the choice of a $30,000 travel voucher from Northstar Travel and Tours, or a $20,000 bonus prize.

They chose the cash bonus, giving them an $88,425 cash prize.