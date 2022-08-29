Father of 10-year-old killed in Lethbridge crosswalk testifies

The father of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand in a Lethbridge courtroom on Monday, on the first day of the careless driving trial in the death of his son. Tearing up, Lee McIntyre testified that the family was on a walk to get milk at a local grocery store on Apr. 13, 2020, when they came to the intersection near Aquitania Boulevard and Whoop-Up Drive West. McIntyre recalled that both the family and car came to a stop before McIntyre and his two sons proceeded through the crosswalk, at which time the car began to move. McIntyre said he hit the front bumper to get the driver's attention, but that the car began moving again, hitting and knocking down both boys before running over Charles. Charles was taken to the hospital where he later died. 55-year-old Neil Skjodt has pleaded not guilty to the charge of careless driving. Family and friends wore green shirts, Charles's favourite colour, to show their support in court during what is expected to be a five-day trial. Last week, Skjodt's lawyer, Greg White, argued his client is only charged with careless driving, not careless driving causing death, and details of Charles’s death including his autopsy should not be admissible during trial. Judge Timothy Hironaka ruled Charles’s autopsy will not be allowed to be entered as evidence, but rejected the defence's attempt to have the case thrown out of court on the basis Skjodt's right to a speedy trial, known as the Jordan decision, had been violated. Hironaka determined the defence was responsible for several months of delay. Skjodt was charged under the traffic act and not the criminal code after investigators determined the incident was not a criminal offence. If found guilty, Skjodt could face a fine of $2,000, six months in jail or both. He could also have his licence suspended. The trial continues Tuesday.