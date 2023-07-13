Father of Ben Stelter to travel to United States after doctors find tumour

The family of Ben Stelter is dealing with another health challenge.

Ben Stelter became a household name during the 2022 Edmonton Oilers playoff run.

The six-year-old died of a form of brain cancer last August.

His family partnered with the Oilers to raise money for kids with cancer through the Ben Stelter Fund.

On Thursday Ben's father Mike Stelter shared on social media that he has a tumour.

"Some of you know that I was having back pains. After a long wait we had an MRI and the doctors found a tumour growing on my spine," Stelter wrote.

"We have to travel to the United States for treatment because it's not available in Canada. It's been a whirlwind for us to say the least but we are so grateful for all of the love and support."

His sister-in-law has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his treatment.