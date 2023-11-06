Father of boy abducted by Randall Hopley in 2011 speaks on high-risk sex offender’s latest flight from law

The father of a boy kidnapped by Randall Hopley more than a decade ago says authorities did not contact him to let him know the man walked away from his halfway house over the weekend.

Not the Vancouver Police Department, Paul Hebert says, and not the B.C. corrections system.

Hebert says the first he heard of it was from media.

"It's a broken system that released him weeks before the kidnapping of Kienan, (and) since then they have released him again, twice," he told CTV News Calgary.

Kienan, then just three years old, was snatched from his home in Sparwood, B.C., by Hopley in 2011.

A manhunt ensued that lasted several days before Hopley returned the young boy to his family without physical injury.

The Hebert family now lives in northern Alberta.

Kienan is now 15 years old and his dad says the teen and his siblings are all "doing great."

Kienan is growing up, has his learner's permit and is living a pretty normal life.

"It is a part of our lives, I guess a chapter of our lives in which we learned how to adjust and move forward," Hebert said.

"It's part of us, hard to really put into words how we feel, other than it's a journey we don't choose but still have to walk through."

The new search for Hopley continued on Monday.

The 58-year-old, high-risk sex offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Hopley was expected to appear in court Monday morning to face two counts of breaching his supervision order.

This stems from a parole board recommendation in January that he be charged criminally for his non-compliance after allegedly being found at a public library near children.

On Saturday, he did not return to his halfway house.

It's believed by police Hopley cut off his monitoring bracelet.

There is currently little indication where he may have gone.

Hopley is described as 5'9" (around 175 centimetres), 180 pounds (about 81.5 kilograms) and was last seen wearing all black with a black hat. Anyone who sees him is advised to call 911 immediately.

(With files from Dawn Walton, CTV News Calgary; and CTV News Vancouver)