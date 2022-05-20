Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPS

A man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.

Waterloo regional police say the man’s body was found “in a bush area on a rural property in Milton” by Halton Regional Police, and they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm their suspicion that it’s Hesselink.

The announcement follows days of searching for the 41-year-old Hesselink, who police believed had information about the child’s suspicious death.

Officers had been using a canine unit and other resources in that search, focusing on a property along Townline Road.

The child was found dead on May 14th.

Police say they’re still waiting for toxicology results to learn more about the boy’s death.

Const. Andre Johnson said on Friday night that those results “could take a couple of months”.

He said the man’s death is not considered suspicious, and added that police aren’t looking for anyone else in the boy’s death at this time.

“We do not believe that there is anyone outstanding at this time,” Const. Johnson told CTV News.

“We continue to speak with people who may have been familiar with the circumstances, and we’re appealing to anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers,” Johnson said.

This is a developing story. More to come.