Father of fallen N.S. soldier desperate to have stolen phone, photographs returned

It's not hard to spot Jimmy MacNeil when he is driving around Glace Bay, N.S. A picture of his late son Sgt. James MacNeil is displayed proudly on the hood of his vehicle.

“It's just so he's with me all the time. Everywhere I go – he's with me,” said Jimmy.

Sgt. MacNeil was 28 years old when he was killed after a blast from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in June 2010.

Jimmy continues to tell stories about his son and his time in the military, but he can no longer show pictures on his phone after someone broke into his car and stole it.

“It means a lot because Jimmy's pictures were all on it. He means the world to me,” said Jimmy senior.

Jimmy’s neighbour Stan Peach says the community is well aware of who he is and the difficult journey his family has been through.

“My son just retired from the military back in October, so he didn't have to go over there and see that,” said Peach. “God love Jimmy and his family. Their son paid the ultimate price and this is the thanks they get.”

Jimmy says he locks the doors to his car every night, but was carrying wood into his house and believes he bumped his keys opening the doors.

“Tuesday morning, I noticed one of the things on my car was pulled down. I looked and my phone was gone, my charger was gone. I started looking around the car and there was more things gone.”

Two pairs of binoculars were also missing from Jimmy’s car along with some of his wife's belongings. He says his phone is his main priority. He wants it back, no questions asked.

“I just couldn't believe it, because once they see the picture on the car you would think they'd leave it alone. People out there just don't care.”

Jimmy says he has contacted police and they are investigating.