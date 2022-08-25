Father of Iran flight crash victim arrives in Ottawa with demands for justice
The father of a victim aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 -- shot down by Iranian missiles in January 2020 -- has arrived in Ottawa after marching for over two weeks to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
No vacancy: Post-secondary students struggle to find spots to liveWith less than two weeks before the start of classes, the Université de Moncton still has 120 students looking for either on or off-campus housing.
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylawThe City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
Barrie Fair returns with new features after pandemic pauseRides, cotton candy, animals, home crafts and more, it's all back at the Essa Agriplex for the first Barrie Fair in three years.
'Take what you need and leave what you can': Free pantry to help those in need in London west end neighbourhoodA young woman has created a free pantry in her neighbourhood in the city’s west end to help those in need.
North Island hospital workers fear health-care crisis will worsen as summer ends, leaked documents sayA profound health-care crisis in North Vancouver Island is only expected to deepen this fall, according to leaked information from a meeting between doctors in Port Hardy and Island Health. Port Hardy Hospital is experiencing a critical doctor shortage that is endangering patient and physician safety, according to minutes provided to Canada's National Observer from an Aug. 17 meeting between a number of the town's physicians and Island Health.
2 B.C. blazes set to lose 'wildfire of note' status, but 3 remainThe BC Wildfire Service says two of the five blazes classified as “wildfires of note” in the province will have their status rescinded today.
Living wage in Manitoba’s major centres higher than new scheduled minimum wage: reportNew data from the Manitoba Office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives shows that while the province plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour over the next two years, more could still be done.
Two Calgarians bound for the Vision Cup at TPC SawgrassA pair of legally blind Calgary golfers are off to Florida in mid-September to play at the TPC Sawgrass golf course