Father of murdered Beaumont woman's boyfriend pleads guilty to causing indignity to body

One of the men facing charges in the death of Treasa Oberly has pleaded guilty.

Joseph Skelly pleaded guilty to causing indignity to a dead body on Dec. 19.

A sentencing hearing has been set for March 7 in Edmonton.

Joseph's son Kenneth Skelly, who was Oberly's boyfriend, is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

The 40-year-old Beaumont mother went missing on July 14, 2023.

Her body was found 10 days later.

Kenneth's next court appearance is Feb. 8 in Leduc.