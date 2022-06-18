Father's Day car show supports Ottawa Valley seniors

Dads in the Ottawa Valley were treated to an early Father's Day on Saturday as the Valley Cruisers Father's Day Car Show returned for the first time since the pandemic started.

Roughly 60 cars, mostly classic American muscle, rolled into Red Pine Bay in McNab/Braeside for the event in support of Seniors At Home Arnprior-McNab/Braeside.

"I just like giving back and this is sort of a way to do that," said Brian Gunn, founder of Valley Cruisers.

"I like them all," Gunn remarked to CTV News Ottawa of the assortment of cars around him. "To me, if it's special to you, it's special to us. But mostly [I like] the people and the stories behind the cars."

Stories about families like the Saunders, and how 61-year-old Brian Saunders came to own his 1991 Toyota MR2 and attend car shows with his son.

"Ever since he's been young he's really liked cars," Saunders says referring to his 32-year-old son Mike. "I've always had a passion for cars. He picked up his first Mustang and did some work on it, and then he picked up another one. And then I thought, well I've got to get a car for myself so we can get to these shows."

Despite the Father's Day car show being off for three years, the Valley Cruisers still manage to raise over $4,000 for the local chapter of Seniors At Home.

"We really rely on the Valley Cruisers to help us support programs, helping seniors stay home safely," Suzanne Giroux tells CTV News, adding the money goes directly into grassroots programs.

"Transportation for medical appointments or to get seniors out of their homes. Maybe to do some shopping and whatnot."

Father son duo Mike and Nicholas Horvath are getting in their Father's Day activities Saturday as well. While the elder still looks to impart wisdom to his 18-year-old protégé, Nicholas says he teaches his dad a thing or two as well.

"Oh yeah, even at home we'll send videos over text of cool car stuff we find on YouTube and interesting articles we find," the younger Horvath says. "We talk shop every now and again. He tells me about his American cars. I own a Volkswagen so I'm kind of teaching him about the European stuff."

The Valley Cruisers host a weekly meet up Monday evenings at the Antrim Truck Stop in Arnprior.