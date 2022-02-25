Father stabbed in front of kids on Jasper Avenue: police
A man was randomly stabbed in front of his kids in central Edmonton, police say.
Police released a sketch of the attacker on Friday: a man with short hair, a mustache, and whiskers who was wearing a hoodie when he approached the family on Feb. 4 as they were walking on Jasper Avenue near 92 Street.
The unidentified male reportedly "began making comments about the children," so the dad placed himself between his kids and the stranger, who he asked to leave.
That's when the male "grabbed the father, stabbed him and fled the area on foot," police said in a statement.
The 31-year-old father and his five and six-year-olds made it to a gas station to call police. The man's injuries were described as serious but not life threatening, and police said Friday he had been released from hospital.
The children hadn't been hurt.
Police are looking for a white man in his mid-30s who stands about 6'3". He has a slim build and is blonde.
Investigators asked anyone with information to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
