Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton

A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.

On July 22, four people were in the area of 96 Street and 102A Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after leaving Taste of Edmonton.

They were supposed to be picked up from the location by their father.

As they got close to their father's vehicle, they were approached and harassed by an unknown male and female, Edmonton Police Service said.

The male pulled out a knife and stabbed the father, police said.

The male and female then ran eastbound from the area.

Emergency crews responded and police searched the area, but were not able to locate the pair.

The father was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.