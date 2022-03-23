Father still seeks answers into suspicious death of 6-year-old son in Port Alberni, B.C.

It's been four years since police started investigating the death of a young boy in Port Alberni, B.C., and his father says he's still fighting for answers.

A vigil for six-year-old Dontay Patrick Lucas was held on Tuesday, while family members still wait to learn the circumstances of his death.

"We need to understand that a six-year-old boy's life was taken far too young," said Mariah Charleson, vice president of the Nuu-chah-nulth tribal council.

On March 13, 2018, police responded to a townhome on 8th Ave. in Port Alberni, where the child was living with his mother.

At the time, the boy's father, Patrick Lucas, was told that young Dontay had fallen down the stairs and hit his head. But later, Lucas was told that the youngster had bite marks on his body, and four years later the father still hasn't received any answers.

"It was four years yesterday when we laid my son to rest," said Lucas on Tuesday. "I'll keep fighting for justice until it's served."

The vice president of the Nuu-chah-nulth tribal council says she and others have raised the issue with the attorney general and say communication between the RCMP and the boy's father has been seriously lacking.

"The community should be absolutely outraged and screaming for justice," said Charleson. "Whoever has done this, they're out walking in the community."

Tuesday's vigil was seen as a way of bringing the case back into the public's eye to try to get police to share some of their findings, according to organizers.

Lucas says he was told by police that they were close to resolving the case, but that update was more than a year ago now. He says RCMP won't return his phone calls now.

CTV News reached out to RCMP for further details but did not receive a response Tuesday.

"They say the information they have is confidential, and the only information they're able to give me is that the case is almost closed and they have evidence to charge two people," he said. "That's all that's been said to me."

Lucas says he will keep seeking justice for his young son.