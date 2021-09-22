Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide: Police
Gatineau police say the deaths of a father and his two young children at an Aylmer, Que. home were a double murder-suicide.
Officers were sent to the home on Rue Dunkerque just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to carry out a "well-being check."
The bodies of a 51-year-old man and two girls, ages three and five, were found inside the home.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, police say investigators have concluded that the two girls were victims of a homicide, and the father had taken his own life. Police said the daughters showed no signs of violence.
The victims have been identified as three-year-old Orli Kpatcha and five-year-old Liel Kpatcha. Police identified the father as 51-year-old Essodom Kpatcha.
A police spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday investigators suspected a "family drama" was linked to the deaths.
Neighbours say they're shocked by the tragedy on the quiet residential street.
"When I heard that the two girls died, I kind of freaked out," said Nicholas Chartier. "You know it's kids, it's hard to see kids dying. I think everybody in the neighbourhood was in shock."
One neighbour said the father had just moved into the neighbourhood a couple of months ago.
Rue Dunkerque was closed for the investigation but has reopened, Gatineau police said Thursday.
Mise à jour concernant les morts suspectes à #Aylmer #Gatineau :
L'enquête et les expertises menées confirment la thèse du double homicide des fillettes suivi par le suicide du père. Les victimes sont Orli Kpatcha, 3 ans, et Liel Kpatcha, 5 ans.
Détails : https://t.co/83RyBEdlaq