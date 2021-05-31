Faulty electrical appliance causes small fire in southwest apartment

A faulty electrical appliance was to blame for a fire that broke out Monday at the Horizon View affordable housing unit.

Fire officials said smoke was coming from one unit of the building, located in the 4600 block of 50th Ave. in the southwest community of Glamorgan.

An investigation determined that the fire was caused by an electrical appliance that shorted out.

The smoke was contained to a single unit.

A cat was rescued, and no injuries were reported.