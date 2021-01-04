An extension cord was to blame for a garage fire over the weekend in the city's Silverwood Heights neighbourhood that resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to a fire investigator.

Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Saskatoon Fire Department says it received 911 calls reporting flames coming from an attached garage in the 200 block of Gathercole Crescent.

When firefighters arrived, hose lines were used to knock down the flams and to battle the fire extending into the roof, the department said in a news release.

A search of the home found everyone inside had exited safely and no one was injured.

A fire investigator has determined the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning electrical extension cord and resulted in an estimated $70,000 in damage, the department said.