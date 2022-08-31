Faulty hot tub wiring at Canmore condo suspected in death of Saskatchewan man

Bad wiring could be to blame for the death of a Saskatchewan man at a Canmore vacation rental this week, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Kananaskis Way at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, a 25-year-old man from Saskatchewan, unresponsive in the hot tub.

The power was shut off and crews proceeded with CPR and other life-saving techniques, but the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lance Boushie, chief of Canmore Fire-Rescue Services, says the incident is under investigation because officials believe faulty wiring may have played a role.

"The facility is kind of a combination between ownership and Airbnb. They do have a hot tub that is common to the rental side of the property," he told CTV News in an interview on Wednesday.

Boushie says there were people in the water a short time before the victim got in.

"They did notice that something wasn't quite right, but then the gentleman did enter the tub thereafter and succumbed to what appears to be some stray voltage."

The name of the victim has not been released.

Boushie adds the service extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim of the tragic incident.