Faulty streetlights scattered across Essex as town sees delay for new parts to arrive

The Town of Essex is contending with a backlog of broken street lights.

About 80 lights are currently in need of repair, according to Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy. She also serves as the board chair for E.L.K. Energy.

“There's no part of our municipality right now that has all complete functioning working street lights,” said Bondy. “It's not the end of the world but residents are certainly complaining to town hall, more so than they have before.”

Bondy explained council began noticing an increase of complaints in 2023. Meantime, a partnership with Entegrus in Chatham-Kent has allowed E.L.K. Energy to purchase 50 new street lights so repairs can begin.

“We shouldn't run out again,” Bondy said. “Something to keep in mind in the utility and electricity business is the lead time on these products is six to 12 months.

While the issue is top-of-mind for E.L.K Energy, Bondy said, many street lights may not be fixed right away because there has been a delay for parts to arrive.

“As the public has been aware, E.L.K. has a new board and is undergoing some challenges from 20 years of underspending. This is just one of those files that we discovered was underfunded,” Bondy said.

According to Bondy, contractors are being brought in to help make repairs as work also continues to convert all lights in town to LED luminaries.

She added residents will soon be able to see an online street light map that will display lights which have already been reported, while a new service level agreement between E.L.K. Energy and the town will define responsibilities for future street light work.

“We run very lean at E.L.K. We don't have a lot of staff so they're focused more on the hydro aspects of their job, not so much the street lights,” said Bondy.

“So residents may see outside contractors in the municipality. That's a good thing. We have to do whatever we can to fix it. Now, we have all hands on deck.”

An absence of a service agreement between the Town of Essex and E.L.K. Energy was recently discovered, Bondy said, adding she hopes to see that fixed.

Residents who observe a non-working street light are encouraged to report it on the Town of Essex’s website or town hall.