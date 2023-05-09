Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return
Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.
The government is warning, however, that a return to hot and dry conditions is expected and that fires can reignite even after several days of light rain.
More than 29,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes in recent days.
There were roughly 90 active wildfires burning as of Monday evening, with 25 listed as out of control.
The provincial government has announced one-time payments worth $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child will be available as early as today for those forced to spend at least seven straight days away from home.
Premier Danielle Smith says military personnel will be deployed to prevent looting and maintain order in evacuated communities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speedsWhen people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Former Hull MNA named new chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directorsFormer Quebec MNA Maryse Gaudreault has been named the next chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directors,
-
Coroner's inquiry into the deaths of four Hydro One workers in Tweed, Ont. helicopter crash to begin June 5.A coroner's inquest will be held next month into the deaths of four Hydro One workers killed in a helicopter crash in Tweed, Ont.
-
Nova Scotia government touts land-for-housing plan as way to reduce shortagesNova Scotia's government is providing some of its surplus land in an Annapolis Valley village to help defray the cost of building 24 co-operative housing units.
-
Calgary man charged in January hit-and-runA Calgary man was charged in a January hit-and-run incident that left a woman with life-altering injuries.
-
Alberta NDP says newly uncovered video of Smith concerning for public hospitalsAlberta's NDP says a video showing United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith proposing to sell off hospitals to private operators is highly problematic.
-
UCP, NDP make campaign promises for women's shelters and sexual assault survivorsThe United Conservative Party is promising to increase support for women's shelters and sexual assault counselling centres if re-elected on May 29.
-
'Utterly unjustifiable': Trudeau Foundation chair calls out 'attacks' against organizationPierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation board of directors chairperson Edward Johnson says the organization has been subjected to 'unwarranted and unfair attacks' amid foreign interference allegations.
-
Brantford Police looking for suspect in hate-motivated incidentPolice are looking for a suspect who allegedly made racially-charged death threats towards a man in Brantford and damaged his bicycle.