Favourable nights for spotting Geminids meteor shower in Maritimes

The Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak this week.

We should have a couple of relatively favourable nights here in the Maritimes to try and spot some of the annual meteor shower.

Tuesday night is one of them, though is also just outside the peak. Clear for the evening, there will be some increasing cloudiness in northern areas of New Brunswick overnight with a few clouds developing for other parts of the Maritimes. A New Moon increasing to only a sliver of a crescent over the next few nights is helpful is well. It will help ensure the night sky is all that much darker, allowing for the streaking meteors to be more easily spotted.

How can you look for them? To give yourself the best chance, you’ll want to find an area with an open view of as much of the night sky as possible. You will want to be away from city lights and give your eyes time to adjust to the dark. Dress warm and you will need some patience, especially if trying to view outside the peak, which is from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The radiant point for the meteor shower is near the constellation Gemini. That constellation of stars rises over the eastern horizon around 9 p.m. By 1 a.m., the constellation is nearly overhead but slightly towards the southeast. In the pre-dawn hours, the constellation moves towards the southwest but remains high in the sky. Viewing at a time the constellation is higher in the sky will give you a better chance of seeing a meteor.

The least favourable areas for viewing in the region Tuesday night are northwest of New Brunswick and the southwest of Nova Scotia due to more cloud expected. The least favourable areas for viewing in the region Wednesday night are Inverness/Victoria Counties, Cape Breton, and the North Shore of mainland Nova Scotia due to expected cloud off the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Northumberland Strait.