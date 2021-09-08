FC Edmonton beats Valour FC 3-0 to halt winless streak

Tobias Warschewski and Easton Ongaro scored back-to-back goals late in the first half, and FC Edmonton went on to halt its seven-game winless streak with a 3-0 win over Valour FC on Tuesday in Premier League play.

Warschewski opened the scoring in the 40th minute before Ongaro doubled the lead in the 44th.

Azriel Gonzalez added a third goal in the 73rd for FC Edmonton (4-8-5), which entered the match with three draws and four losses in their past seven outings.

The club sits second last in the CPL's eight-team standings.

Connor James made four saves for the clean sheet.

Valour FC (7-9-1) dropped its third game in a row and is in fourth spot with just one win in its last 10 matches.

