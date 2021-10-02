FC Edmonton ties Valour FC on Ongaro's second-half goal
Easton Ongaro scored for the second consecutive game to lift FC Edmonton to a 1-1 draw with Valour FC in the Canadian Premier League on Saturday.
Moses Dyer connected on a penalty shot in the 14th minute to give Valour an early lead.
Ongaro scored in the 67th minute, making a well-time run up the middle into the box and one-timing a cross from Tobias Warschewski. The 23-year-old Ongaro connected in the second half of Edmonton's 3-2 loss to Cavalry FC on Wednesday.
He also scored the last time these two teams met, a 3-0 Edmonton victory on Sept. 7. It was also the last time Edmonton won a game.
Valour FC (7-11-3) had 62 per cent of the possession and had six shots on target to three for Edmonton (4-10-7).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.
