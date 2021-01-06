FCA Canada closed the 2020 calendar year with its fourth quarter retail sales up from the previous year, despite unprecedented market challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fourth-quarter 2020 sales of 46,495 vehicles was an increase of five per cent from 44,427 sold in Q4 of 2019.

“I commend our dealer network coast-to-coast for their careful work and dedication through a very difficult year,” said David Buckingham, President and CEO of FCA Canada. “They faced each challenge head on and with a positive attitude, putting the safety of our customers and their staff first. Our growth in retail market share is proof positive that this was and continues to be the right approach.”

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Jeep brand had sales up 16 per cent with 16,000 vehicles sold, compared with 13,767 sold in Q4 of 2019. Quarterly records were set for both Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler with sales up 54 and 20 per cent respectively.

For the calendar year, Gladiator sales rose 130 per cent with 4,481 vehicles sold, up from 1,950 sold in 2019.

The fourth quarter also saw brand increases for Chrysler with sales up 36 per cent; Dodge with sales up 13 per cent and Alfa Romeo with sales up 24 per cent.

In the first quarter of 2021, new product offerings will include the Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, the refreshed Dodge Durango and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica.