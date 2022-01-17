FCL to build nation's largest renewable diesel facility, canola processing plant in Regina

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) has announced plans to build Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility, along with a canola processing plant, in Regina.

FCL said it plans for the two facilities to be located north of the Co-op Refinery Complex and will be known as the Integrated Agriculture Complex.

Regina’s AGT Foods, will be a partner for the canola crushing plant.

They say the partnership furthers the synergies between the production of renewable transportation, fuel and agriculture, creating what they are calling farm to fuel tank.

“We have the best distribution network across western Canada to bring that fuel right back to the farm and to start the cycle all over again,” said Scott Banda, CEO of FCL.

FCL said the project represents an investment of nearly $2 billion, for Saskatchewan and is expected to create more than 2,500 jobs during construction and another 300 permanent positions.

Mayor Sandra Masters, said the opportunity for growth is enormous for the city.

“These are great jobs in terms of the opportunity it provides to folks either looking to move here, or looking to advance and change careers, they’re mortgage paying jobs,” she said.

The direct economic benefit is in forecast to be in the neighbourhood of $4.5 billion.

The province said the canola crushing facility will ensure Saskatchewan exceeds its

2030 growth plan goal of processing 75 per cent of the canola grown in Saskatchewan.

FCL’s renewable diesel plant will have a production capacity of about 15,000 barrels per day, which adds up to about one billion litres per year.

FCL-AGT’s canola crushing facility is expected to use 1.1 million tonnes of canola seed to make 450,000 tonnes of oil.

FCL said the crushing plant built in the complex will be able to produce 50 per cent of the feed stock required to meet production capacity.

AGT said directing the canola towards fuel won’t impact the food crisis, adding they will use their technology to make the canola mead go even further.

Murad Al-Katib, president and CEO at AGT Foods, said he thinks they could generate even more to fill the food gap.

“We’re ultimately going to put this back into high value use in the food systems, we think, again, generating even more food to close that food gap on both population growth and middle income growth around the world.”

Al-Katib said there is a demand for quality plant based protein, environmental stewardship and cleaner energy, adding this complex helps both organizations get closer to becoming net zero.

Premier Scott Moe said the announcement is a “big win” for Saskatchewan’s economy, communities and workers.

“I think most importantly, and not to in anyway be understated, this is a significant win for the environment in our province and in our nation and around the world,” Moe added.

FCL is anticipating the renewable diesel facility will be operating in 2027, with the crushing plant operating before then.