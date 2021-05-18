'Fear factor won't disappear anytime soon': Study finds half of Ontarians leery about returning to restaurants

A new survey finds many Canadians feel uneasy about dining at a restaurant amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study by Angus Reid and Dalhousie University found 40 per cent of Canadians plan to avoid in-person dining.

In Ontario, that number jumps to more than 50 per cent of people saying they will avoid a restaurant. The study's author credits the devastating third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province as a major factor as to why Ontarians are more hesitant.

"Based on our surveillance over the last 16 months, that fear factor won't disappear anytime soon," said Sylvain Charlebois, a professor at Dalhousie University. "It really depends on how the vaccine rollout works."

Charlebois added restoring public confidence in restaurant safety is up to the provincial government, adding without firm leadership it may take a long time before people come back.

STATISTICS FROM THE SURVEY

In Ontario:

24 per cent of people are fine with going to a restaurant

51 per cent of people will avoid dining at a restaurant

Canada-wide:

30 per cent of people are fine with going to a restaurant

40 per cent of people will avoid dining at a restaurant