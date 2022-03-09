Feature your furry family member in a calendar for a good cause
Pet owners have the opportunity to showcase their furry family members while supporting a good cause.
Hospice Muskoka is offering a 'Joy of Pets Photo Calendar Contest' to showcase the bond you and your pet share.
All of the proceeds go towards Hospice Muskoka, a not-for-profit organization that supports those requiring bereavement or end-of-life care.
To be featured on the 2023 calendar, send in a photo of your pet. Hospice Muskoka is also requesting that you provide your pet's name, any quirks they may have, and how your pet brings you joy.
The entry fee is $20.00 which gives your pet their first 20 votes. You also get a charitable tax receipt.
The top 12 pet photos will be featured in the new wall calendar for 2023.
You can enter the contest after 7 a.m. on Thurs., March 10.
Each vote costs a donation of one dollar with a five-vote minimum per transaction.
Voting will close on Thurs., March 31.
For $15 you get your pet's photo on a 'day' in the calendar.
More information about the contest can be found here.
