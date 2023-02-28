February ends with snow and ice rain advisory

February is going out like a lion.

Slushy roads, slippery conditions at intersections, and forecasted freezing rain for Tuesday morning show winter hasn’t loosened its grip on our region quite yet.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for early morning rush hour in Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago.

The weather advisory has since ended.

While only an additional snowfall accumulation of two centimetres is possible, added to 10 centimetres received overnight and the threat of freezing ice rain promises to slow traffic and make walking a hazard.

Environment Canada says to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.



Check for school bus cancellations here.