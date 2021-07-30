Fecal bacteria found at Zeiner Park Beach on Pigeon Lake; AHS advising against swimming

Alberta Health Services is advising Zeiner Park Beach users to not swim or wade in Pigeon Lake over the long weekend after elevated levels of fecal bacteria were found there.

AHS issued the advisory, effective immediately, Friday before noon.

"Elevated levels of fecal bacteria were detected via testing of the lake water at this beach location. At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water at Zeiner Park Beach.

"As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact."

Environmental public health officers are to continue monitoring the water, but the advisory will stay in effect until further notice.